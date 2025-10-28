May Hill Capital LLC Sells 90 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

May Hill Capital LLC lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 178.9% in the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FI. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $122.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Fiserv from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $180.00 price objective on Fiserv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.89.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $126.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.84 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

