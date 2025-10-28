Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Purchased by May Hill Capital LLC

May Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 53.7% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 360.0% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $127.48 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $105.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.03. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 price objective on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

In related news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total transaction of $248,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,843.04. This trade represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total value of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

