Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,213 Shares of Medtronic PLC $MDT

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,031 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% during the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.7% during the first quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,531 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Medtronic by 27.0% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE MDT opened at $94.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.78. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $99.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 13.63%.Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Medtronic has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.600-5.660 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.24%.

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Harry Skip Kiil sold 8,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $788,045.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,261,621.70. This trade represents a 19.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Jellison purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.37 per share, with a total value of $230,925.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,850. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Medtronic from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Medtronic from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

