Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,387 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 16,900.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 57.1% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 23,427 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 199,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,927,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 167.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 54.7% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 54,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 19,422 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Raymond James Financial set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.50 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $51.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.88. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $55.24. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 14.17%.The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

