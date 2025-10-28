GGM Financials LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA

GGM Financials LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 295.9% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 442.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 28.1%

Shares of IEFA opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.46. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $87.36.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

