Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Acquired by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 40.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,319,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,757 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of Kenvue worth $69,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,494,882,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue in the first quarter worth approximately $213,422,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $203,036,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kenvue in the first quarter valued at $187,123,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 131.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,131,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,557,000 after buying an additional 6,886,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KVUE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research raised Kenvue to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $22.00 price target on Kenvue in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

Kenvue Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE KVUE opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.74.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.16%.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

