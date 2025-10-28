Trust Investment Advisors Lowers Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,387 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $106.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.52 and a 52 week high of $138.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.74.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.76.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

