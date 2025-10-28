Marriott International (MAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q3 2025 results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.38 per share and revenue of $6.4594 billion for the quarter. Marriott International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.850-10.080 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.310-2.390 EPS.Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q3 2025 earningreport page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 93.44% and a net margin of 9.60%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marriott International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Marriott International Stock Down 0.0%

MAR opened at $271.21 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 52 week low of $205.40 and a 52 week high of $307.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.96 and a 200-day moving average of $262.24.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.21%.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 72.1% in the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 572,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,402,000 after acquiring an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 31.4% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 72,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,828,000 after acquiring an additional 17,333 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Marriott International by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $287.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $276.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.17.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

