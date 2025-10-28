Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 86.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.17.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $291.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $296.41 and a 200-day moving average of $276.22. Vulcan Materials Company has a 1-year low of $215.08 and a 1-year high of $311.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.20). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. This trade represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

