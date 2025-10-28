Howard Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 25.5% during the second quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. May Hill Capital LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 215.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 55,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,033,000 after purchasing an additional 37,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LIN. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $520.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total value of $23,815,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $444.82 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $486.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $469.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.67%.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.