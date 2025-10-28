Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys 545 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,761,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,247,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,646 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,294,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,317,000 after purchasing an additional 162,261 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,803,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,354,000 after purchasing an additional 806,782 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,683,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 230,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,061,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,979,000 after purchasing an additional 31,631 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Public Service Enterprise Group Price Performance

PEG opened at $83.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

