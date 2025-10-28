Howard Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 374.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,505 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $15,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 29.6% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.17.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP opened at $280.53 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.62 and a 12 month high of $329.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $292.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 72.84% and a net margin of 19.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.