iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by Howard Capital Management Inc.

Howard Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM opened at $250.30 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $252.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $220.77.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.