Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $14,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,981,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,296,123,000 after buying an additional 230,966 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Danaher by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,592,211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,016,404,000 after buying an additional 612,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Danaher by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,783,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,800,614,000 after buying an additional 194,466 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Danaher by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,708,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $965,259,000 after buying an additional 1,450,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,230,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $867,168,000 after buying an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DHR opened at $221.20 on Tuesday. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $171.00 and a one year high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.39%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHR. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rothschild Redb cut shares of Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the sale, the director owned 20,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,706.06. This represents a 11.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

