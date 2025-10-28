New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 2,201 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $21,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $223.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $221.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.29. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.88 and a fifty-two week high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $168.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total transaction of $867,103.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,637.62. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $280.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.32.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

