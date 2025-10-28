Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $49,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTIP stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.6481 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.