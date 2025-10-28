Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Bought by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227,161 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC owned 0.32% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $49,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,008,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 972,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,530,000 after purchasing an additional 527,119 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 59,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.1%
VTIP stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.28 and a 52 week high of $50.81.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.
