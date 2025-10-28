Capital Investment Counsel LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Capital Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Crews Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $304.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $305.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.40.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.5407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.