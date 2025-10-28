Wincap Financial LLC Sells 364 Shares of Reddit Inc. $RDDT

Wincap Financial LLC reduced its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Wincap Financial LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in Reddit in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reddit by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Reddit in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reddit by 344.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Reddit in the second quarter worth $60,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cannonball Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Reddit from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Reddit in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Reddit from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Reddit from $215.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Shares of Reddit stock opened at $219.37 on Tuesday. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.10 and a 12-month high of $282.95. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.76.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.07 million. Reddit had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 9.93%. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Reddit has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steve Ladd Huffman sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total value of $4,021,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 494,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,387,774.64. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 28,000 shares of Reddit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.94, for a total value of $6,130,320.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 222,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,721,593.96. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,626 shares of company stock valued at $94,485,676 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

