Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,682 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,750 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.4% in the first quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the software company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 34.9% in the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 4.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 67.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 99 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,700. This represents a 20.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.06, for a total value of $1,980,034.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,251.66. This represents a 31.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,386 shares of company stock valued at $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $370.00 price objective on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Up 0.2%

ADSK stock opened at $313.53 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $232.67 and a 1-year high of $329.09. The firm has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $311.85 and its 200-day moving average is $298.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.