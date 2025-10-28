Conscious Wealth Investments LLC Acquires 70 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,610,000 after buying an additional 20,138 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $189.35 on Tuesday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $234.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $195.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. American Tower had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 12.60%.The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 247.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $250.00 target price on American Tower and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, HSBC lowered American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,130.25. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

