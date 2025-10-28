Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 569.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 4.2% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 41,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $6,187,191.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 26,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,881,969.70. This trade represents a 61.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michelle D. Greene sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $2,009,070.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,728.32. This represents a 47.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,676 shares of company stock valued at $40,489,525 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH opened at $163.76 on Tuesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $168.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $60.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.91 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 74.45% and a net margin of 0.70%.Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.300-9.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.5107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAH

Cardinal Health Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.