Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust $CEF

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,364 shares during the quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Advantage Trust Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 28.6% during the second quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 35.6% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

