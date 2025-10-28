Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 70.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,984 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Advantage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,986,649.88. This trade represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 710,083 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.47, for a total transaction of $163,652,829.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,144,398.29. This represents a 81.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,182,434 shares of company stock valued at $270,280,661. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 3.3%

NYSE SNOW opened at $266.48 on Tuesday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $113.23 and a one year high of $267.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of -64.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.