Banco Santander S.A. Buys 34,682 Shares of SLB Limited $SLB

Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in SLB Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,682 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in SLB were worth $8,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLB by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SLB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SLB in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLB by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLB Stock Performance

Shares of SLB stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. SLB Limited has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $44.97. The company has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.54.

SLB Dividend Announcement

SLB ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. SLB had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SLB Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. SLB’s payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 39,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $1,433,350.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,295,412.08. The trade was a 16.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of SLB from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius initiated coverage on SLB in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded SLB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on SLB from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SLB from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.69.

SLB Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

