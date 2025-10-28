133 Shares in SAP SE $SAP Bought by Solstein Capital LLC

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 133 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SAP by 585.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in SAP by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

SAP Trading Up 0.8%

SAP opened at $271.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $283.75. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $227.52 and a 12 month high of $313.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.17. SAP had a return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 19.50%.The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAP shares. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SAP from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.33.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

