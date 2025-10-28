IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 1,073 Shares of Cummins Inc. $CMI

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Melius upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $425.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $3,514,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,873,972.60. This trade represents a 20.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total transaction of $2,015,205.76. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. The trade was a 19.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,119 shares of company stock valued at $17,674,285. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Stock Down 0.2%

Cummins stock opened at $420.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $413.14 and a 200 day moving average of $359.14. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $440.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

