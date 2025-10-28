SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $247,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. $DAL

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,924,506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,179,508,000 after purchasing an additional 514,264 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $386,364,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,242,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $315,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,464 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,963,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,915,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,795 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on DAL. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.53.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $60.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.13. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $69.98.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 16th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 16th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 10.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $858,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,730. The trade was a 46.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 33,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,971.50. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,833 shares of company stock valued at $2,463,585. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

