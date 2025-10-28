Rossby Financial LCC Sells 72,034 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Rossby Financial LCC reduced its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 94.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,034 shares during the quarter. Rossby Financial LCC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,052,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,539,000 after acquiring an additional 238,134 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after acquiring an additional 233,643 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,992,000 after acquiring an additional 171,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,658,000 after acquiring an additional 88,833 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $150.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.12. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $150.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

