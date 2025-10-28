SYM FINANCIAL Corp Invests $338,000 in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 50.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,199,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,958,000 after purchasing an additional 399,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 101.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,100,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,415,000 after purchasing an additional 554,840 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 809,894 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,144,000 after purchasing an additional 48,074 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 103.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 684,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,872,000 after purchasing an additional 347,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,214.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 606,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,869,000 after purchasing an additional 559,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $230.00 price objective on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $177.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.83.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 3.4%

MANH stock opened at $188.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.21 and a 200-day moving average of $198.57. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.81 and a 12-month high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 20.25%.The company had revenue of $275.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.950-4.970 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

