Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 1,300 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $28,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 7,358.8% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 243,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,929,000 after buying an additional 239,970 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $442,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 7.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,296,000 after acquiring an additional 65,368 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 349.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after acquiring an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4,484.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,917,000 after purchasing an additional 26,592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on AZO shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, September 18th. TD Cowen raised their price target on AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,100.00 to $4,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,916.00 to $4,610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,544.68.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock opened at $3,821.31 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,980.10 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The company has a market cap of $64.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4,137.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,881.01.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 13.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $51.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total transaction of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,175.70, for a total value of $11,942,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,244 shares in the company, valued at $5,194,570.80. This represents a 69.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

