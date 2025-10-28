WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Stake Increased by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.98, for a total value of $661,440.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,516,059.62. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $116.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.50. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WEC. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $131.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $125.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.