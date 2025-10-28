Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT is Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 5.1% of Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $12,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $788.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $451.00 and a 1 year high of $788.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $730.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $662.52.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

