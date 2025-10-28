Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW Stock Holdings Raised by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2,391.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,156,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,069,832 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics comprises 4.9% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned approximately 4.16% of Arrow Electronics worth $274,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 84.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 111.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 321.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.75.

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins bought 8,630 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,408 shares in the company, valued at $14,065,903.28. This trade represents a 7.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ARW opened at $119.19 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

