GWN Securities Inc. Buys 6,414 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

GWN Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 74,085 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,655.4% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 114.4% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $75.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.24. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $75.55.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3597 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

