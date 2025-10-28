GWN Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

GWN Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,560 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $219.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $220.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.78.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.