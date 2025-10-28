Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF $SPTL

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

SPTL stock opened at $27.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $28.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.40.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

