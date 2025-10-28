Logan Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Copart, Inc. $CPRT

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,673 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Copart by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Copart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Copart by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,360.28. The trade was a 43.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, HSBC set a $62.00 target price on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.32 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Copart had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 33.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

