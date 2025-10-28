Logan Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,858 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Logan Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Exane Asset Management raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.9% during the first quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 149,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,434,000 after purchasing an additional 37,110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 72,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 687.0% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,156,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,214,000 after purchasing an additional 23,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.47.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE:PNC opened at $184.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.23. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $216.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

