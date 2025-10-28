Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 172 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $778,542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,382 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,771 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,842 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after acquiring an additional 820,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $92.69 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.