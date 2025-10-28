SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV Stock Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,182,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320,550 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $218,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,800,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,243 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,736 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,219,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,487,000 after purchasing an additional 973,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,980,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,755,000 after buying an additional 949,699 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.7%
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.58. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $56.69.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.