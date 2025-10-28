Newmont Corporation $NEM Shares Acquired by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Newmont by 315.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 534.7% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 408.2% in the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Newmont by 122.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.88. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total transaction of $176,779.20. Following the sale, the director owned 36,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,496.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total transaction of $477,160.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,472.30. The trade was a 17.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Bank of America increased their target price on Newmont from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.30 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

