Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 37,988 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 507,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,988 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $177,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in AppLovin by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

APP opened at $643.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market cap of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.35, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $573.18 and its 200 day moving average is $427.78. AppLovin Corporation has a 12-month low of $158.33 and a 12-month high of $745.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.21. AppLovin had a net margin of 45.72% and a return on equity of 252.67%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Phillip Securities raised shares of AppLovin to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $491.00 to $633.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $525.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $725.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on APP

Insider Activity

In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,105.50. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.57, for a total transaction of $13,127,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 3,360,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,280,707.28. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,788 shares of company stock worth $514,863,333 in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.