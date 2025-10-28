Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 137.4% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4,766.7% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DECK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total transaction of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. The trade was a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $90.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.05. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.83 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 40.54%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

