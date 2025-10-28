Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Newmont Corporation $NEM

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,014,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,783 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,934,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,458,000 after purchasing an additional 191,940 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Newmont by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 12,646,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $611,187,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Newmont by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,748,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,936,000 after buying an additional 228,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,772,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,572,000 after buying an additional 1,201,237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NEM. Raymond James Financial set a $99.00 price objective on Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Newmont from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Newmont Trading Down 6.0%

Newmont stock opened at $78.38 on Tuesday. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.35 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.99, for a total value of $176,779.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,496.31. The trade was a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Tabolt sold 7,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $477,160.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 32,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,472.30. This represents a 17.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,249 shares of company stock worth $1,132,065 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

