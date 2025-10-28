Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 573.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 587.5% in the second quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WST shares. UBS Group upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $345.00 target price on West Pharmaceutical Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.11.

NYSE:WST opened at $286.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.24. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $187.43 and a one year high of $348.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.87.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.29. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 16.29%.The firm had revenue of $804.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.060-7.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

