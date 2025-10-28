Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 555 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 555 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after purchasing an additional 584,375 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after buying an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after buying an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,665,531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,178,258,000 after buying an additional 453,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. UBS Group set a $600.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.38.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total value of $1,529,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,352,142.40. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.01, for a total transaction of $1,201,785.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,324 shares of company stock valued at $46,093,939. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $551.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $459.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $497.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $197.61 billion, a PE ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.