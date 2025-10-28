Jericho Financial LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Jericho Financial LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $458.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.
Johnson & Johnson Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Johnson & Johnson
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Growth Picks: 3 Low-Cost Stocks That Could Double in Value
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Are These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Ready to Rebound?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Does the Trump-Induced Quantum Stock Rally Have Legs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.