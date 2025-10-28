Jericho Financial LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Jericho Financial LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Jericho Financial LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Argus set a $210.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Loop Capital set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.05.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $190.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $182.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $194.48. The company has a market capitalization of $458.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

