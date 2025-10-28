Loews Corporation $L Holdings Boosted by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,268 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Loews were worth $15,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC grew its position in Loews by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Performance

Shares of L opened at $100.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $103.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Loews in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Loews has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

See Also

