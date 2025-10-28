Texas Roadhouse, Inc. $TXRH Shares Sold by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. reduced its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,353 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Texas Roadhouse comprises about 2.0% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $4,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 3,696.7% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,173,807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $362,221,000 after buying an additional 2,116,552 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,609,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,209,000 after buying an additional 1,089,256 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,261,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,840,000 after buying an additional 443,767 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 750,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,052,000 after buying an additional 66,731 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 702,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $116,982,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $189.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.16.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 0.7%

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $174.31 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.73 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.09). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 7.72%.The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 3,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total value of $547,140.09. Following the sale, the president directly owned 15,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,241.33. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.40, for a total transaction of $377,383.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 17,553 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,137.20. This represents a 11.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,342 shares of company stock worth $1,443,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

