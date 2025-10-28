Walmart Inc. $WMT Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,629 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, CTO Suresh Kumar sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $3,104,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,787,200 shares in the company, valued at $184,921,584. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,396,778.96. This trade represents a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,038 shares of company stock valued at $15,525,280. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $104.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.89. The company has a market cap of $833.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.81 and a 52 week high of $109.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 3.08%.The company had revenue of $169.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

